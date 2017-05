× Allegan County’s 9-1-1 lines are currently down

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Allegan County’s 9-1-1 lines became unusable Thursday afternoon.

The announcement that all 9-1-1 lines “are currently down” was made at 1:39 p.m. Thursday by Allegan County Central Dispatch.

Anyone wishing to reach Central Dispatch in the event of an emergency was asked to call (269) 673-3899 instead.