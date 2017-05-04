Another dog rescued after being found mutilated in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich– The Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever mutilated a dog that was found this week.

The animal, who’s been named Logan, was discovered on Detroit’s east side on Wednesday after he wandered up to a resident’s home. That neighbor contacted The Rescue for help.

The Rescue says someone has cut off part of his ears and ground his teeth down to the gums. They believe the dog, who appears to be a pit mix, was used as a bait dog.

Logan is the second dog found mutilated in Detroit this year.

In January, a rottweiler-mix named Baron was found wandering the streets with his ears and tail chopped off, along with with injuries to his legs.

After undergoing surgery, he was eventually adopted out to a family who has cared for rottweilers in the past.

Baron’s attacker(s) still hasn’t been found. Anyone with information on his case is asked to call the Michigan Humane Society’s hotline at 313-872-3401.

Meanwhile, donations for Logan’s care as well as rescue efforts for other dogs in need can be made to the Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue’s website.