SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich -- Standout Schoolcraft athlete, Caleb Anspaugh tore his ACL in the first quarter of the first football game last fall, but has made his way back to help his team on the baseball diamond this spring.
Caleb Anspaugh returns to the field for Schoolcraft following Injury
