East Grand Rapids boys lacrosse beats Forest Hills Eastern

Posted 11:50 PM, May 4, 2017, by

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The East Grand Rapids boys lacrosse team improved to 12-1 with a 13-8 win over Forest Hills Eastern on Thursday night.

