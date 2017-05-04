Featured fugitive located and arrested in Ohio

Posted 4:40 PM, May 4, 2017, by

Michael Lynn Hampton

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force say they’ve located and arrested a suspect recently featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted.

Michael Lynn Hampton, 67, was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Columbus after he was located in Zanesville.  He’s scheduled to appear in court there Thursday, awaiting extradition to Michigan for charges he’s facing here.

Hampton was first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in early April.  He was wanted in Michigan for violating the sex offender registry act, maintaining a methamphetamine lab and for felony weapons violations.  He’d avoided arrest on some of those open warrants for a year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s