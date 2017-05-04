Morning Buzz: May the 4th Be With You

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The countdown begins for the 2017 Fifth Third River Bank Run!

This marks 40 years of the largest 25K in the nation. At least 15,000 runners are making their way to Grand Rapids this year, and thousands more will be supporting them from the sidelines.

Several people who have won in the past will be returning this year, plus a Rockford native who is a three-time Olympian will be competing as well.

The race is set for Saturday, May 13.

2. Walmart is looking for Michigan entrepreneurs to fill their shelves with products made in the U.S.A.

The retailer is holding a pitch-session at Walmart’s headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas on June 28.

Walmart’s Vice President of U.S. Manufacturing says the goal of the event is to create more American jobs by stocking more American products on their shelves.

The deadline to register is May 18 at walmart-jump.com.

3. A very convincing Google Docs “phishing attack” is quickly spreading online.

It’s an email that hacks are using to break into your computer, targeting business owners, journalists, and others.

It looks like a legitimate invitation to a shared Google Document from a friend or business colleague.

Experts say it’s not intended to infect your computer with malware, but it’s trying to hijack your profile and contacts.

It’s not clear who’s behind the attack.

4. May the 4th be with you today! Star Wars fans all over are celebrating with lots of fun parties so you can join in on the fun too.

Harmony Brewing Eastown is encouraging costumes as you sip on themed beer such as Darth Daddy Black Lager and Space Dragon Double IPA.

You might even see some storm troopers floating around waiting for photo ops.

The party starts at 5:45 p.m. and all proceeds go to the Wildlife Rehab Center.

For more Star Wars themed parties around Grand Rapids, go to grnow.com.

5. From wags to riches, Eastwood has been adopted by the Detroit Pistons coach, Stan Van Gundy.

Eastwood was the only dog left in a northern Michigan shelter after the recent Empty the Shelters event.

Van Gundy and his family were the family chosen out of the 80 applicants filed for Eastwood.

According to the Bissell Pet Foundation, Van Gundy’s 17-year-old daughter head about Eastwood, and knew he would be their dog.

The Lab mix needs a $4,000 surgery for his rear leg, and eye surgery, but the Van Gundys say that’s okay with them

He’ll be arriving in their home in Metro-Detroit later next week.