Nestle appealing denial of permit for water pumping station

OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A bottled-water company that wants to pump more ground water in western Michigan is appealing a small community’s decision to deny a request for a permit to build a new pumping station.

WPBN-TV reports Nestle Waters North America filed an appeal over the permit last week.

The Osceola Township Planning Commission in April denied granting Nestle the permit for the pipeline booster station at Spring Hill Camp. It’s part of the company’s proposal to withdraw up to 400 gallons per minute from a well in Osceola County.

Nestle says in a statement the booster station plan “has less of an impact than the alternatives of either constructing a second water pipeline or using tanker trucks to transport the additional water.”

Nestle’s state permit request on its pumping plans is pending.