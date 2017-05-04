Omega Block blocks warm weather for West Michigan

West Michigan – After a relatively warm April, we are off to a cool start to May, and that pattern will not change soon. The reason? Meteorologists call it an Omega Block.

An omega block is a blocking of the jet stream where both high pressure and low pressure remain essentially stationary. In the above example, high pressure has anchored itself over the central part of the country with low pressure aloft over the Great Lakes.

What does that mean for West Michigan? Under the high pressure aloft, temperatures will be above average with plenty of dry weather. But Michigan will be locked in under the low pressure aloft, and that means cooler than average temperatures.

The graphic above shows the expected 6-10 day temperature trend for the country from May 10-14. Notice West Michigan is expected to be below average for the period. Average highs for May 10-14 range from 68 to 70 degrees.

That trend will continue well into the middle of May. The graphic above shows the expected temperatures for May 12-18. Once again West Michigan sits in the below average category. Average highs for those dates range from 68-71.

If you like warm weather, don’t be too disappointed. The outlook for June through August shows temperature trends above average for most of the country, including West Michigan.