Police: Male passenger assaults female driver before stealing her vehicle

KALAMAZOO TWP., Mich. — A citizen’s alert helped Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers locate a suspect wanted for assault and carjacking on Wednesday night.

KDPS officers responded to a report of a woman who had been assaulted by a 31-year-old male passenger before he forced her from the vehicle and drove away. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in the area of Riverview Drive and Gull Road in Kalamazoo.

After a 30-minute search police located the stolen vehicle and suspect in the 1000 block of Darwood Avenue.

The Inkster, Michigan man is in custody facing charges for carjacking, operating while intoxicated, resisting and obstructing police and possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.