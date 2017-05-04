Rep. Fred Upton’s sudden support of AHCA sparks protest in Kalamazoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Earlier this week, Michigan Representative Fred Upton was in opposition to the AHCA, also known as Trumpcare. Wednesday, he was in favor of it. People in Kalamazoo, where his office is located, took note of his sudden change. One of them was Jessica Martin. She along with a few other local social activist groups immediately began organizing a protest.

“We’re here today because we want to push our Senate to speak up and fight for what Fred wouldn’t,” said Martin during a live interview at the protest. “He flipped his vote today and it’s really upset a lot of people.”

Over 120 showed up for the protest, lining up on Michigan Avenue and chanting loudly, in the rain, in front of Upton’s office. They carried signs and belted catchy one-liners like “ACA is the way” while cars honked in support as they drove by.

“He needs to know that this is affecting people who are in his district,” said Jen Judd, co-founder of ProKzoo, a community-based organization that fights for social justice. “He shouldn’t be serving just the wealthy or the politically connected.”

According to a press release by the Michigan People’s Campaign, millions of Americans will lose their healthcare while the wealthy will get $600 billion in tax breaks. Martin said its these numbers that’s gotten people up in arms about the new legislation.

“Healthcare is a human right and we have to fight for this,” said Martin with a bullhorn in her hand. “There are 24 million people that are going to lose their healthcare. That’s going to cost people to lose jobs. That’s going to make our economy collapse. If you’re not going to think with your heart, think with your pocket.”

Martin said Thursday's protest was organized in just 24 hours. At 4pm about a dozen people showed up ready to go. By 5pm there was over 100. Thursday’s protest only lasted about an hour but she guaranteed they will continue to fight for as long as needed.

“There’s a wave of a generation called the millennials that are coming into vote in a few years and there’s a wave of other people that are planning on running that they support,” said Martin. “We know that we’re getting rid of people like Fred Upton.”