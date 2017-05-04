× State Senator: State Farm closing Kalamazoo office, 600 people losing jobs in 2019

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. – State Senator Margaret O’Brien is reacting to news that State Farm Insurance is closing their Kalamazoo County branch location, that she says will put 600 people out of work.

O’Brien (R-Portage) made the announcement Thursday that her heart goes out to the employees at the location at 5528 Portage Rd.

“State Farm has been a great community employer, and I continue to urge them to keep our Kalamazoo office open,” O’Brien said in a press statement.

State Farm issued a release late Thursday that they are consolidating facilities and 11 facilities will be closing nationwide over the next few years. The Kalamazoo site is listed for closure in 2019. The company did not give a specific number for job cuts in Kalamazoo. The company says that 4,200 employees will be affected nationwide.

The first closures will be in Parsippany, New Jersey and Petaluma, California in 2018. Offices in Irvine, California and Tulsa, Oklahoma will also close in 2019 with Kalamazoo. Four more will close in 2020 and two in 2021.

“We understand the decision to exit these facilities directly affects our employees and their communities. While the exits will begin in 2018 and continue over several years, we are announcing this decision now in order to give employees time to make personal and professional decisions. The company will continue to have a strong local presence in these communities through our agents and local claims employees,” said Mary Schmidt, executive vice president and chief administrative officer in the press release.