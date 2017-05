Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Tanner Allison is tearing up the MAC this season at the plate for Western Michigan. The junior centerfielder is leading the conference in rbi, slugging percentage and ops and he is second in batting average.

Tanner said he is relaxing and having more fun this ear and that he is pitching less allowing him to focus on hitting.

Allison has a chance to be drafted next month in Major League Baseball draft.