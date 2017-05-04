Tuesday Evening Music Club to feature local, regional talent for summer fun at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Coming just weeks after Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park announced its headliners for the Summer Concert Series, the venue is set to welcome even more musical talent with the Tuesday Evening Music Club.

The Tuesday Evening Music Club is designed to highlight local and regional musicians from a variety of genres.

Free for park members, the cost for non-members is just the general admission cost.

The music club will feature:

Green On Blue and The Red Sea Pedestrians , July 4 at 7 p.m.

Green On Blue: A jazz quartet performing a variety of styles, including be-bop, funk, traditional swing, Latin, and more.

The Red Sea Pedestrians: An instrument swapping fusion of American Roots, Rock, Klezmer, Gypsy, and Classical Jazz. Two-time WYCE award winner for Best Roots Album.

Miss Atomic: A melodic blend of modern soul and pop-rock, fresh to the local scene.

The Zannies: An antic mishmash of alt-rock, punk, and blues.

Rollie Tussing & The Midwest Territory Band: An old-timey, unique balance of country, early swing, and blues, backed by vaudevillian percussion.

The Muteflutes: Lilting, thought-provoking, lyric-driven indie folk rock.

The Moxie Strings: A foot-stomping, rock-influenced, progressive spin on traditional Celtic and Americana classics and originals.

The Dave Sharp World’s Trio: A collaboration between renowned bassist Dave Sharp, Igor Houwat on the oud, and percussionist Carolyn Koebel, featuring Arabic-based, impromptu adventures into jazz and folk.

The Moonrays: Vintage, instrumental surf-rock performed by highly proficient, seasoned musicians.

6-Pak: A legendary all-girl band, originally formed in 1967, performing the grooviest hits from that era.

Benjaman James: A multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter with roots in funk, Jazz, R&B, and soul.

Michigander: Emotive indie-rock, delivered through powerful vocals and cerebral lyrics.

Bigfoot Buffalo: A downhome, psychedelic jam band, specializing in folk and Americana.

Slim Gypsy Baggage: A female fronted, guitar-driven, roots rock band in the tradition of Bonnie Raitt and Melissa Etheridge.

Amy Andrews: A modern day torch singer and award-winning vocalist, once referred to as a female Elvis.

Taylor Taylor: A fresh, young blend of pop and R&B, performing acoustic guitar-driven originals, and putting a fresh spin on covers.

Local music icon Ralston Bowles shares the stage with friends and collaborators from the community and beyond.

All photographs courtesy of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture park