× Two bullets found in Orchard View HS cafeteria

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two bullets and three casings were found Wednesday in the Orchard View High School cafeteria after a student found them and brought them to the school.

Superintendent Jim Nielsen sent a letter home to parents and posted on the district’s Facebook page.

In the post, Nielsen says they know that a student found the bullets and casings and brought them to school and then left them on a cafeteria table. Other students found them and alerted staff.

Staff and Muskegon Township Police determined that there was no weapon involved and there was no credible threat to the school.

The principal, Dan Bolhuis, met with high school students this morning and explained the situation. He also encouraged them to not share unfounded rumors that were going around on social media.