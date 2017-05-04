Woman accused of threatening mosque found competent to stand trial

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A woman who allegedly threatened to “blow up” a Kentwood Mosque was found competent to stand trial Thursday afternoon.

Kari Moss, 33, is charged with making a false threat of terrorism and armed robbery after being accused of sending a threatening e-mail to the At-Tawheed Islamic Center prior to approaching it in person, demanding money from others and claiming she had a gun in her purse.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says a judge ruled Moss to be competent to go to trial, bounding her case over to Circuit Court.

Moss’ mother Charlotte Steigenga told FOX 17 in after her arraignment that her daughter was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder. Steigenga says Moss was in the midst of a psychotic episode during the threat after being released from a hospital prematurely and not taking her medication.

If convicted on the false report of terrorism charge, Moss could spend up to 20 years in prison.

Moss’ next court date has not been set yet.