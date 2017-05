Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Ian Kobernick delivered 2 hits and 2 rbi in the second game of of a doubleheader as Kalamazoo College beat Calvin College 9-4 on Friday.

The Hornets (19-7, 27-11) have locked up the number two seed in the upcoming MIAA Tournament. Calvin leads Trine by 1 game for the 4th and final spot in the MIAA Tournament with 2 games to play.