× Muskegon bus driver put on administrative leave

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The superintendent of Oakridge Public Schools says one of its bus drivers is under investigation for possibly showing signs of affection to an elementary student.

In a message posted to Facebook, superintendent Tom Livezey says that a few parents shared concerns about the bus driver and that the district is now reviewing several weeks of camera footage to see if the district will take further action.

Livezey says they do not believe the concerns involved were of a sexual nature but they are uncertain if what transpired between the bus driver and the student was inappropriate.

The district says the investigation could take a significant amount of time to complete.

“At Oakridge Public Schools, student safety is our number one priority,” Livezey said in the post on Facebook.

The bus driver is now on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.