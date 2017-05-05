× Police looking to identify woman involved in theft

SPARTA, Mich. — Police in Sparta are asking for your help to identify a person of interest in a liquor theft that happened Wednesday.

Although the pictures are not the best, the department says they hope people can help identify her just like they have helped identify other suspects using social media.

If you know anything, please contact the Sparta Police Department at 616-887-8716 during business hours or 616-887-7331 (24 hour dispatch).

You can also message your tips to the Sparta Police Department Facebook page or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.