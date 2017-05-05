Police surround Wyoming home in search for shooting suspect

WYOMING, Mich. — Police surrounded a home in Wyoming Friday as they search for a suspect in a fatal shooting.

Officers from Wyoming and Grand Rapids surrounded a home in the area of Engle Street SW and and Berkley Avenue.

A 23-year-old man was killed in the shooting in the 1400 block of Grandville Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. Another man was shot in the leg.

The shooting was reported at about 4:27 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as more information becomes available