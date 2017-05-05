Spectrum Health wins Foster G. McGaw award for excellence in community service

Posted 1:03 PM, May 5, 2017, by , Updated at 12:08PM, May 5, 2017

Spectrum Health has been recognized for their service to the community and received the Foster G. McGaw Award.

Organizations that receive this award are recognized for their excellence in community service with their outreach program called Healthier Communities.

Todd sat down with members involved in the Healthier Communities to learn more about the program and how they're improving health and relationships with the West Michigan community.

To learn more about Healthier Communities program and how to get involved or receive assistance, visit spectrumhealth.org/healthier-communities or call (616)-391-5000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s