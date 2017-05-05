Spectrum Health wins Foster G. McGaw award for excellence in community service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spectrum Health has been recognized for their service to the community and received the Foster G. McGaw Award.

Organizations that receive this award are recognized for their excellence in community service with their outreach program called Healthier Communities.

Todd sat down with members involved in the Healthier Communities to learn more about the program and how they're improving health and relationships with the West Michigan community.

To learn more about Healthier Communities program and how to get involved or receive assistance, visit spectrumhealth.org/healthier-communities or call (616)-391-5000.