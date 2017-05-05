Understanding the language of social security and money

Looking for ways to save money and grow your bank account? Michael Markey Jr. from Legacy Financial Network stops by to give some financial advice.

To learn more about how to manage your finances, Legacy Financial is hosting workshops  at multiple locations on the following dates:

  • May 20 & 23 in Grant
  • May 16 & 23 in Gaines Township
  • May 15 & 22 in Orchard View
  • May 16 & 23 in Caledonia

To reserve a spot in one of these workshops or for more information, call (855)-LFNETWORK or (616) 589-4004.

