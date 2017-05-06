× Breezy and cool this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — After a rather damp end of the week with some areas seeing one-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain on Thursday, a dry weekend would be very nice. That’s what we have in the forecast, but temperatures will be on the cool side with a north to northwesterly flow behind our main area of low pressure that is in Pennsylvania as of this early morning writing:

The smaller area of low pressure just to our west turned out to be pretty inconsequential for us, keeping most of the rain in neighboring states to our west this morning.

Partial cloud cover will be with us today, especially during the morning. However, these clouds will tend to drift to our south during the afternoon:

On Lake Michigan, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with strong winds and some pretty significant waves:

Temperatures won’t quite make it to freezing overnight due to a northwesterly breeze, but it will be chilly and some patchy frost is possible in rural, sheltered areas:

Sunday and Monday night look even colder as winds continue to drop off. In fact, a freeze is likely both Monday and Tuesday morning. Although temperatures will remain below average this week, we won’t have any rain to worry about until at least Thursday.