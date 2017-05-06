Construction set to start on new $15.5M Battle Creek Police Department

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Construction of the new $15.5 million dollar Battle Creek Police Department will begin in this month which means you will start seeing some detours in the area.

Starting in the next two weeks, Patterson will be closed to thru traffic from East Michigan Avenue to Division Street.

Both entrances to the city hall parking lot will be accessible, as will the handicapped parking for the Calhoun County Justice Center.

The service drive off of Division Street, leading into the Justice Center public and employee parking lot, also will be accessible.

The city says you can stay up to date by following its social media accounts for the latest.

The entire project is expected to take 18 months.

