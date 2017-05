KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Today is a big day for comic book fanatics as stores across the U.S. celebrate Worldwide Free Comic Book day and Fanfare is just one of many stores giving out a free comic book.

This is the 16th year for the event and we’re told more than 2,000 stores across the world are participating.

A free comic book will be given to both adults and kids.

Fanfare Kalamazoo, 4415 S. Westnedge Avenue, is open today from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.