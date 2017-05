Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich.-- Police say that a man has died following a police chase in Bedford Township.

The chase started around 3 a.m. when deputies tried to stop the driver on Waubascon Road near West Drive.

Deputies say that the vehicle started driving the wrong way at first and then took off leading police on a chase before crashing into a tree.

Alcohol did play a role in this crash.

The name of the man will be released once the family has been notified.