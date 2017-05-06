Plus size bridal popup boutique open for one day only

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Attention all curvy brides! Tailor Made Bridal, West Michigan's first and only plus size bridal boutique, is hosting their pop up shop, Saturday, May 6th.

It's happening at 315 Division Ave S. from 10am - 4pm.

Guests can also get tickets for the Sip and Shop event from 6pm - 9pm, where you have the chance to win prizes from wedding vendors, see Tailor Made's exclusive collection, and register for special discounts.

For more information and to get tickets from the Sip and Shop event, visit the Eventbright page.