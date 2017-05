× Search continues for the missing James Hepworth

CADILLAC, Mich. — Family and friends plan to continue their search Saturday for the missing James Hepworth who disappeared back in August of last year.

Hepworth was last seen when he walked out from his job and abandoned his mini van near Cadillac.

The group plans to search the area between the Dobson Bridge and 12 mile Road.

A $3,000 reward is being offered to the person who finds him.