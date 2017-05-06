Veterans and MSP come together in GR for hockey game

Posted 2:30 AM, May 6, 2017, by , Updated at 02:31AM, May 6, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time ever, the Michigan Warriors Hockey Program is in town Saturday for it’s ‘Michigan Warrior Day’.

The event allows wounded or injured veterans to play hockey while raising awareness for the organization.

It’s happening Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Patterson Ice Center, 2550 Patterson Ave SE.

At 3:30 p.m., Michigan State Police’s hockey team will battle the Michigan Warriors Team.

Proceeds from the event will go towards Autism Support of Kent County before their big walk for autism at John Ball Zoo Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s