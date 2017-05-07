Borgess Marathon takes over Kalamazoo Sunday

Posted 2:09 AM, May 7, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The streets of Kalamazoo expected to be jam packed as hundreds of people come out for the series of Borgess runs Sunday.

Packet pick-up begins at 6:30 a.m. but there is no room for any last minute registration.

The marathon consists of both a marathon and a half-marathon, a 10 and 5K run and then a 5K walk.

Organizers advise you to arrive by 7:30 a.m. because Gull Road closes temporarily at 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. drivers. During that time drivers may enter and exit the race site only by using the east entrance to the Nazareth property.

Some other closures to be aware of according to the Borgess Run organizers: Parkview will be closed between Drake Road and the entrance to Parkview Hills. From about 7:30 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. Nazareth Road, north of Gull Road, is closed, and Gull Road motorists can expect delays from 8 to 8:30 a.m.

 

Map courtesy of Borgess Run's wesbite

 

Areas to avoid according to the website Borgessrun.com

The Starting/Finish Line – The start and finish line for all May 7 events is at the Nazareth campus on Gull Road.  Traffic both ways will be available, but restricted.

Downtown (Michigan/Riverview) – Runners head down Michigan Avenue from Riverview, creating long stoppages for people heading out of downtown via Michigan.  Expect delays here and along Riverview, especially if the Kalamazoo River is “up,” making runners cross the road instead of running under the bridge.

Mills Street – Runners will be on the west side of Mills Street, so Northbound Mills Street will be open, including at Kings Highway.

