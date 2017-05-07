× Borgess Marathon takes over Kalamazoo Sunday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The streets of Kalamazoo expected to be jam packed as hundreds of people come out for the series of Borgess runs Sunday.

Packet pick-up begins at 6:30 a.m. but there is no room for any last minute registration.

The marathon consists of both a marathon and a half-marathon, a 10 and 5K run and then a 5K walk.

Organizers advise you to arrive by 7:30 a.m. because Gull Road closes temporarily at 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. drivers. During that time drivers may enter and exit the race site only by using the east entrance to the Nazareth property.

Some other closures to be aware of according to the Borgess Run organizers: Parkview will be closed between Drake Road and the entrance to Parkview Hills. From about 7:30 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. Nazareth Road, north of Gull Road, is closed, and Gull Road motorists can expect delays from 8 to 8:30 a.m.