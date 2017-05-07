× Cedar Springs pilot hurt in Mecosta County plane crash

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A pilot from Cedar Springs sustained minor injuries in an airplane crash Sunday morning.

At 10:10 a.m. Sunday, deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a single-plane crash with a solo pilot. The plane was a fixed-wing, single-engine Cessna piloted by Aaron Sedine from Cedar Springs.

He suffered minor injuries.

Sedine was checked out by EMS on scene with no further treatment.

The investigation showed that he was on the runway taxiing when the plane caught an upwind, causing Sedine to lose control of the plane, which then landed in a field just off the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted and will be doing further investigation.

Sedine has a valid pilot’s license.

Deputies said weather was a contributing factor in the crash.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mecosta County EMS and the Big Rapids Township Fire Department.