Former US attorney joins law firm in Grand Rapids

U.S. Attorney Patrick Miles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The former chief federal prosecutor in western Michigan has landed at a law firm in Grand Rapids.

Patrick Miles Jr. resigned as U.S. attorney on the day President Donald Trump took office. He’s now joined the Barnes & Thornburg firm.

Miles will focus on corporate compliance, investigations and business transactions. He’s a Grand Rapids native who was in private law practice before President Barack Obama selected him in 2012 to be U.S. attorney in 49 counties.

In Detroit, Barbara McQuade resigned as U.S. attorney and is teaching at University of Michigan law school. Both offices are being run by interim leaders until Trump nominates new U.S. attorneys.

