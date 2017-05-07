Freeze Warning Tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- With lighter winds and clear skies tonight, even colder temperatures are expected. In fact, the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Grand Rapids has issued a Freeze Warning for almost the entire viewing area from 10 PM tonight through 9 AM tomorrow morning. For our counties along the Indiana state line, the NWS office out of North Webster, IN has issued a Freeze Warning from 2 AM until 8 AM tomorrow morning.

High pressure will continue to slide closer to the area overnight into tomorrow morning. This will allow for lighter winds and colder temperatures. That high is still in the southern prairies of Canada as of early this morning:

Between that high and that stubborn, slow-moving area of low pressure to our east, expect a pretty stiff northwesterly breeze today at 10 to 20 mph. This will keep our temperatures in the 50s for highs, with some middle to upper 40s along the lakeshore.

As winds drop off tonight, widespread freezing temperatures are expected. The only areas that will stay just above freezing will be along the immediate lakeshore:

In reality, we will probably see some of the above rural locations (such as Fremont and Greenville) drop into the middle to upper 20s. Grand Rapids and the Muskegon Airport will likely stay around 30° or into the lower 30s... Just above the daily record lows set back on May 8th, 1976:

Monday afternoon will be a little warmer with lighter winds, but we'll again flirt with freezing on Monday night with mostly clear skies. After that, an overall warming trend is expected. Highs will mainly be in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s to 40s Tuesday through the end of the week. Our next significant chance of rain comes on Saturday.