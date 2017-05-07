Griffins Take 2-1 Series Lead Over Wolves

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Griffins took on the Chicago Wolves in Game 3 of their best-of-seven series on Saturday. After netting three early goals, the Griffins came away with the 4-2 win, taking a 2-1 series lead.

The Griffins host the Wolves in Game 4 on Monday at Van Andel Arena.

