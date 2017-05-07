River Bank Run returns to Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It’s been a staple event in the West Michigan community for 40 years, and next weekend, the Fifth Third River Bank Run will take over Grand Rapids.

Saturday, May 13th runners can participate in the largest event of its kind in the country, featuring a 25k, a 5K Run, 10K Run, 25K Handcycle race, 25K Wheelchair race, 25K race and a 5K Community Walk. ONLINE REGISTRATION AVAILABLE THRU MAY 9TH.

18,000 people are expected to turn out.

For more information on the 40th Annual River Bank Run, click here.