Smitten with mistress, Northport councilman ends up in jail

Posted 11:45 AM, May 7, 2017, by
Crime-handcuffs-jail

NORTHPORT, Mich. (AP) — An elected official in a small Michigan town is serving a 90-day jail sentence after he was accused of forging documents to impress an overseas mistress.

Charles Rogers is a member of the village council in Northport, north of Traverse City. Authorities say he created divorce documents with forged signatures of court officials and sent them to a woman in London.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle says the woman contacted Rogers’ wife, who reached out to police. Rogers pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and began a jail sentence recently in Leelanau County.

Northport Village President Phil Mikesell says Rogers plans to be released in time for the board’s June meeting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s