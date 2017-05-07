Suspect arrested after shooting at another man

Posted 3:26 AM, May 7, 2017, by , Updated at 04:09AM, May 7, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 20-year-old man now faces attempted murder charges among several others after shooting at another man Saturday.

It happened in the 1400 block of Fox Ridge Drive around 11:15 p.m.

Officers say the victim knew the suspect, who tried to flee the scene leading police on a short pursuit but was later caught by officers near Douglas Avenue and Conant Street.

A loaded handgun that police say was used in the incident was recovered.

In addition to attempted murder charges that suspect faces multiple gun related charges and a fleeing and eluding charge.

It is not clear if the victim is injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s