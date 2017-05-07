× ‘Touch a Truck’ event planned in Ionia Sunday

IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia YMCA and Great Start Collaborative on Ionia County are hosting their free annual ‘Touch a Truck’ event and Bike Safety day on Sunday.

The event is being held for kids in kindergarten up to 5th grade in the parking lot of the YMCA, 250 East Tuttle Road, on the east end of Ionia High School.

Deputies with Ionia Department of Public Safety will be on-site with their ladder and grass trucks as well as their rescue boat.

Organizers say bikes and helmets will be raffled off every 30 minutes.

A K9 dog will also be in attendance.

For more information call 616-527-5760.