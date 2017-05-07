Township approached about turning old Dow factory to pot

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A former Dow Chemical factory near Bay City could become a home for medical marijuana.

Officials in Bangor Township say they’ve been asked to support the project. The Bay City Times says the plan involves growing medical marijuana for dispensaries around the state.

More than 100 people could be hired. The township isn’t identifying the potential owner, who might invest millions of dollars.

A new law requires local government approval if businesses want to grow or sell medical marijuana. State approval is also necessary.

Bangor Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley says he supports the proposal. He says it’s no different than going to a pharmacy for a prescription. He says it’s not a “Cheech and Chong movie.”

Some discussion is expected at a public meeting Tuesday.

