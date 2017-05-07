Whitecaps Beat Cougars 1-0

Posted 12:25 AM, May 7, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The West Michgan Whitecaps hosted the Kane County Cougars for the second night in a row on Saturday. The Whitecaps won 1-0 and will take on the Cougars one more time on Sunday at 1pm.

