Appeal over evidence will delay trial in Kalamazoo shootings

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP/FOX 17) — A June 13 trial will be postponed in the case of a Michigan man charged with killing six people during a day of picking up Uber riders.

The Kalamazoo County prosecutor says Jason Dalton wants the state appeals court to review a decision about his statements to police. The court might decline, but the step still means that the trial won’t start as scheduled.

Dalton is charged with killing six people and attempting to killed two others. Investigators have quoted him as saying a “devil figure” on Uber’s app was controlling him on the night of the shootings in February 2016. He’s not accused of shooting customers.

Dalton has been found competent to understand the charges and assist his attorney.