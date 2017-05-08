Cat Footwear Fashion Rocks Out event to collect donations for Kids Food Basket

Posted 12:31 PM, May 8, 2017, by , Updated at 12:30PM, May 8, 2017

Cat Footwear is showing off their fashions from all over the globe while supporting a local charity at Fashion Rocks Out.

Fashion Rocks Out is a free event launching Cat Footwear's BOLDER TOGETHER campaign. The live fashion show will feature global men's and women's fashions previewing Cat Footwear's latest collection, bringing the best in art, music and fashion.

There will also be live performances by JUMP LA, music by DJ AB, Jesse Ray & The Carolina Catfish, and Flint Eastwood.

Admission to the event is free, but they ask that guests donate pretzels, cheese crackers or cash at the door. All of those items and money will benefit Kids Food Basket.

Fashion Rocks Out is happening at 20 Monroe Live on Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. Attendees must by 18 or older to take part in the event.

For more information, visit CatFootwear.com, and their Facebook page.

