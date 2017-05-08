Caught on video: Goose causes power outage in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Consumers Energy has discovered the cause of Sunday’s power outage, that left about 4,500 customers in the dark.

On Monday, FOX 17 learned the outage was caused by a goose that flew into a 7,200 volt line in the area of Apple Avenue and Creston Street, which is about a half mile from the substation.

One resident, Willard Hill, caught the incident on dash camera video and posted it to Facebook, where it’s been viewed more than 40,000 times.

The incident caused residents to lose power for about five hours.

The goose did not survive.