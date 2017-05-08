× Clapper says Russia now emboldened to interfere

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says Russia is now “emboldened” to interfere in elections in the U.S. and around the world.

Clapper is testifying on Capitol Hill.

He says Russia’s meddling in last year’s U.S. presidential election amounted to a “high-water mark” in its decades-long efforts to interfere in political contests. Clapper says he hopes Americans recognize the severity of the threat posed by Russia and that the U.S. moves to counter Moscow before it “further erodes the fabric of our democracy.”

Clapper served as director of national intelligence until President Donald Trump took office.