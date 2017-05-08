Grand Rapids students get ride on the Grand River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – 1,000 GRPS 8th grade students experienced canoeing Monday along the Grand River as part of the city’s initiative to connect the community with the natural world.

Grand Rapids is one of seven cities nationwide studying ways to better connect students with the city’s natural resources. Monday, a non-profit from Minnesota called Adventure Inquiry was brought in for a week-long hands-on expedition, teaching inner city students the value of ecological and environmental sciences through canoeing, some taking the water for the very first time.

There are many partners in this venture including the Grand Rapids Public Schools, the Mayor’s office, the Parks and Recreation Department, among others.

Wilderness Inquiry started roughly 40 years ago as an adventure company connecting people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities to the natural world.