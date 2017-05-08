Lane closures added to US-131, I-196
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The beginning of any week during road construction season sees the beginning of new projects. This week, you’ll see new lane closures on US-131, I-196, and a few state highways:
US-131 in Rockford, Belmont, Comstock Park
- Concrete joint sealing.
- Occasional lane closures on southbound US-131 between 10 Mile and the North Park Street bridge.
- Nightly 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May 22.
I-196 in Saugatuck-Douglas
- Bridge inspection.
- Lane closure on southbound I-196 over the Kalamazoo River.
- Tuesday, May 9, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
I-196 south of South Haven
- Repaving.
- Lane closures on southbound I-196 from M-140 Exit 18 to 32nd Avenue/CR 378 Exit 13.
- Daily 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 30.
US-31 in Norton Shores
- Lane closures on northbound and southbound US-31 at Pontaluna Road.
- Daily 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Friday, May 12.
M-96 King Highway in Kalamazoo
- Pavement repair.
- Lane closures on eastbound and westbound M-96 King Highway between Amvets Memorial Parkway and Michigan Avenue.
- Daily 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. from May 10 through June 9.
Seward Avenue, City of Grand Rapids
- Utility work.
- Seward Avenue closed between 1st Street and 3rd Street.
- Intersections remain open.
- May 9 through May 26.
- Detour: Stocking Avenue between Bridge Street and 4th Street.