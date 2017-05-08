Lane closures added to US-131, I-196

Posted 10:02 AM, May 8, 2017, by
Road construction pile of barrels generic file photo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The beginning of any week during road construction season sees the beginning of new projects. This week, you’ll see new lane closures on US-131, I-196, and a few state highways:

US-131 in Rockford, Belmont, Comstock Park

  • Concrete joint sealing.
  • Occasional lane closures on southbound US-131 between 10 Mile and the North Park Street bridge.
  • Nightly 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May 22.

 

I-196 in Saugatuck-Douglas

  • Bridge inspection.
  • Lane closure on southbound I-196 over the Kalamazoo River.
  • Tuesday, May 9, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

 

I-196 south of South Haven

  • Repaving.
  • Lane closures on southbound I-196 from M-140 Exit 18 to 32nd Avenue/CR 378 Exit 13.
  • Daily 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 30.

 

US-31 in Norton Shores

  • Lane closures on northbound and southbound US-31 at Pontaluna Road.
  • Daily 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Friday, May 12.

 

M-96 King Highway in Kalamazoo

  • Pavement repair.
  • Lane closures on eastbound and westbound M-96 King Highway between Amvets Memorial Parkway and Michigan Avenue.
  • Daily 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. from May 10 through June 9.

 

Seward Avenue, City of Grand Rapids

  • Utility work.
  • Seward Avenue closed between 1st Street and 3rd Street.
  • Intersections remain open.
  • May 9 through May 26.
  • Detour: Stocking Avenue between Bridge Street and 4th Street.

 

