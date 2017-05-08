Man arrested on meth charges after leading police on motorcycle chase

PAW PAW, Mich. – A Paw Paw man is in jail after leading deputies on a high speed chase on a motorcycle Sunday afternoon.

The chase began just after noon on North Van Buren Street and Cedar Street in Paw Paw.

Deputies say they saw the suspect on his motorcycle and tried to stop him on outstanding warrants. The suspect then took off at high speeds and blew through several stop signs in Paw Paw. After a short pursuit, the suspect lost control of his motorcycle and crashed at the intersection of Niles Street and Pine Street.

The suspect then took off running through yards and over fences. The pursuing deputy caught the suspect in the 200 block of N. Nile Street.

Deputies found .24 grams of meth, .05 grams of marijuana and 20 pseudoephedrine pills on the suspect’s motorcycle. He is currently in jail on his outstanding warrant, plus new charges of possession of methemphetamine, possession of marijuana and purchasing pseudoephedrine with the intent to make meth, driving on a suspended license and not having motorcycle insurance.