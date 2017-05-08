Man charged in Grand Rapids murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A 22-year-old man has been charged murder after a shooting last Friday.

Andy Gonzalez was arraigned Monday on felony murder charges, as well as assault with intent to murder, felony firearms possession and being a habitual offender.

Gonzalez is accused of killing D’Andre Bullis Sr., 23, Friday afternoon on Grandville Avenue SW at about 4:30pm. A second man who was with Bullis was wounded.

Police arrested three people on Saturday in connection with the shooting. So far, only Gonzalez has been charged.

We’ll have more details when they become available.