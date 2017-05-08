Meijer Announces Simply Give Fundraising Goal at LPGA Media Day

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The LPGA Media Day was on Monday before the LPGA Classic coming up next month at Blythfield Country Club, where Meijer announced their fundraising goal of one million dollars for Simply Give this year.

