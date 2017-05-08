× Mercy Health Seaway Run

The Mercy Health Seaway Run has been a tradition in Muskegon for over three decades! Join us this year for the new and improved Lake Michigan Half Marathon, the 15k out to the beach and back along the Lakeshore Recreational Trail; or try our new 5k and Community Fun Walk course, winding through amazing downtown Muskegon with views of beautiful Muskegon Lake.

From a fun walk to a scenic half marathon course, the Mercy Health Seaway run has an event for everyone! All courses are barrier free and accessible to those with physical challenges, and volunteers will be available for assistance on race day.

Saturday, June 24

• Lake Michigan Half Marathon – 7:00am start

• Seaway Run 15k – 7:15am start

• Seaway Run 5k – 7:45am start

• Seaway Run Community Fun Walk – 8:00amstart

Awards Ceremony will start at 9:00am with the 5k awards, followed by the 15k and Lake Michigan Half Marathon awards.

For more information and to register, please visit http://seawayrun.com/.