Morning Buzz: National Have a Coke Day

1. Runner packed the streets of Kalamazoo over the weekend for a good cause.

7,500 people took part in the Borgess Run for the Health of It Marathon on Sunday. It was a series of runs that included a marathon and half marathon, which supports local children’s charities.

Organizers say over the last seven years, the runs raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities like Girls on the Run, the Boys and Girls Club, the YMCA, and the Borgess Foundation, Healthy Babies.

2. In Grand Rapids, hundreds of people gather at John Ball Zoo to raise money for local services, supporting autism awareness.

The day included a 1K walk, plus games and crafts.

The money raised will go to Autism Support of Kent County, which provides about $50,000 worth of programs and services.

The final numbers are still being tallied, but organizers say they believe they raised around $30,000.

3. All MC Sporting Goods stores are closed for good.

Sunday was the franchise’s final day for sales across their remaining stores.

MC Sports, which opened its first store in Grand Rapids in 1946, announced in February it was filing for bankruptcy which led to the eventual announcement that all 66 stores across the Midwest would eventually close.

The owners cited the rise of online shopping as one of the main reasons the stores could not compete anymore.

4. Mother’s Day is less than a week away, and a new survey found moms are bringing in a bigger gift haul than dads on Father’s Day.

The coupon and savings site Retail Me Not found that moms are nearly eight times as likely as dads to get better treatment on their holiday.

70 percent of consumers plan to buy Mother’s Day gifts this year, while 61 percent will buy something for Father’s Day.

Most people plan to buy flowers, while others are going to buy jewelry. Experts say a lot of moms would prefer to go out for a nice meal, instead of having to cook for the whole family.

The survey also found that people think their moms care more about Mother’s Day.

5. It’s National Have a Coke Day! Any guesses on how much of the carbonated soft drink produced by the Coca Cola Company is consumed each day?

Here’s a hint: Coke products can be found in over 200 countries. That means there’s a total of 1.8 million beverage servings each day, which is 657 million services each year.

Coke is a registered trademark of the Coca Cola Company in the U.S. since March 1944.